Zhang Financial LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.52. 594,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,710. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.