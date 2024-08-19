Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.53 on Monday, hitting $253.24. 755,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.73.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

