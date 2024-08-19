Zhang Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,526 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,990 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 530,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,439,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period.

DFSV traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,811. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

