Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,289 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC owned 1.18% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $110,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,422 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,967,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,702,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after buying an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,237. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

