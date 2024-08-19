Zhang Financial LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,957 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.25. 198,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,808. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

