Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Zhang Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,714 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.98. 1,125,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.77. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.13.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.