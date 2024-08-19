Zhang Financial LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $1.78 on Monday, reaching $228.09. 242,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,438. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

