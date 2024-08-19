Yiren Digital (YRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Yiren Digital has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $190.86 million for the quarter.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

YRD opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

