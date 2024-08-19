XYO Price Tops $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $59.52 million and $611,304.21 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,852.17 or 1.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00454043 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $406,109.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

