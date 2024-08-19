Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.98

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 106913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 516,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

