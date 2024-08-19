XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOS. Wedbush dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday.
Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.
