XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on XOS. Wedbush dropped their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday.

Get XOS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XOS

XOS Stock Up 2.7 %

About XOS

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86. XOS has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.