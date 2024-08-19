Xai (XAI) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Xai (XAI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Xai has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $114.72 million and $27.75 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xai token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xai

Xai’s total supply is 1,233,738,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,788,657 tokens. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. Xai’s official website is xai.games.

Buying and Selling Xai

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,233,738,282.6023066 with 558,788,657.4954815 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.20139094 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $11,856,751.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

