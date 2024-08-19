Wrapped Matic Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $55.90 million and approximately $23.53 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 137,520,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,648,597 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 137,520,080.20447987 with 133,245,333.40954128 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41549694 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3351 active market(s) with $19,502,427.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

