Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWD. Barclays lifted their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $228.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $155.66 on Monday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $119.03 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 34.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

