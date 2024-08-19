WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.25

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.25 and last traded at $74.23, with a volume of 4316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 48.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

