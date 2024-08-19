WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 679,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,130,941 shares.The stock last traded at $49.07 and had previously closed at $48.82.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the first quarter valued at $209,682,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,827,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250,247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 38,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,560,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,954,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 23.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,810,000 after buying an additional 290,598 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 13,594,672.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,495,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,312,000 after buying an additional 1,495,414 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

