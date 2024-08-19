Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 13,467 shares.The stock last traded at $101.00 and had previously closed at $99.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,641,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $124,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 948,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,641,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,792. Corporate insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Further Reading

