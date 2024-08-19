Williams Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,308. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

