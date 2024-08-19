Williams Financial LLC Takes $9.19 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,000. McKesson makes up 0.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $609.79.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $547.71. The stock had a trading volume of 877,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $588.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.16. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $404.72 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.27 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total transaction of $2,155,760.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.09, for a total transaction of $392,895.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,169.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $18,702,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

