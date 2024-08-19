Williams Financial LLC Takes $2.66 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 311,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUV. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,238. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.