Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,300 Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $90,274,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $57,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,390,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,052. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.03.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

