Williams Financial LLC Makes New $841,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,572,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $61.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

