Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 35,883 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,582,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,228,957. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

