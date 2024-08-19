Williams Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 163,499 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 163,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 250,039 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 192,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,082,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 713,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,726. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

