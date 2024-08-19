Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,212,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,643 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.89. 5,640,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

