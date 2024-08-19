Williams Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,057 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIVN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $13.21. 37,750,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,417,734. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,374,438. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

