Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,705. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

