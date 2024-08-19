Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Raises Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Westlake has raised its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westlake to earn $8.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Westlake stock opened at $146.72 on Monday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $112.77 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

WLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

