WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 686,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

