WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.