WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 15.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $62,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,765,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,459,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,523,000 after purchasing an additional 185,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,421,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,931,000 after purchasing an additional 166,104 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,314,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,932,000 after purchasing an additional 39,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,138,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,869,000 after purchasing an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.59. 553,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,870. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200-day moving average is $88.25. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

