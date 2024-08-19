Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/18/2024 – Lattice Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,083. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,169.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,255. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after buying an additional 668,132 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

