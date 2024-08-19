Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.0077 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $688,696.75 and $1.17 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,628,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,617,828 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

