Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

