Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.57.

WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after purchasing an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

