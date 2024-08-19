Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

