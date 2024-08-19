Vulcan Forged PYR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and $8.94 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.68 or 0.00004566 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,658.80 or 1.00014645 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007856 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

