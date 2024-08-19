Vulcan Forged PYR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.84 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $77.24 million and $8.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004652 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,115.88 or 1.00052193 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.69115305 USD and is up 7.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $9,136,571.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.