Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

VYGR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.40 and a beta of 0.96. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $29.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 302.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

