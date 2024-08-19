Vista Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 13,753.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,179. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.08. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

