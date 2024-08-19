Vista Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vista Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.83. 1,802,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,001,211. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

