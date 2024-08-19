Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $343,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,776 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,144 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,183 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $2,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,626 over the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. 1,454,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,250. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

