Vista Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.56 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 25.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 45,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. 1,536,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

