Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,329,000. Browning West LP raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,454,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

TPX stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.90. 1,096,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

