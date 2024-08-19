Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Vista Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,099 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GT shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,913,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,445. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.74. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

