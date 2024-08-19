Vista Investment Partners LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 135.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

