Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 256 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TRI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.58. 194,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,456. The stock has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $117.46 and a 12 month high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

