Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.5 %

VIR opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.48. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.