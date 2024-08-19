Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

