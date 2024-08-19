VerusCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $100.46 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $100.46 million and approximately $6,729.15 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000079 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 77,039,100 coins and its circulating supply is 77,063,173 coins. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 77,039,099.7118961 with 77,057,945.42117187 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.31632389 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,344.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

